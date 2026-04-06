Defendant in Calhoun County faces Deportation for child sex crimes

By Gary Scott on April 6, 2026 at 10:19am

An area man has been arrested in Calhoun County for child sex crimes.

The Calhoun County sheriff’s office has identified the defendant as Orlin Guevara-Ulloa.

Guevara Ulloa was arrested a week ago for indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child, and grooming.

Limited details about the incident were provided by Calhoun County authorities. But, officials say the Calhoun County state’s attorney’s office will prosecute the case with federal prosecutors.

Guevara Ulloa has been transferred into federal custody, where he could face additional charges and deportation.

Calhoun County state’s attorney’ Lucas Fanning commended the Calhoun County sheriff’s department for the rapid response.