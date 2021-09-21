Defendant in Jacksonville Woman’s Death Pleads Not Guilty

A South Jacksonville man arrested during an investigation into the death of a Jacksonville woman plead not guilty in Morgan County Court this morning.

48-year-old Michael O. Bailey waived his right to a pretrial hearing and entered a plea of not guilty in court today. Bailey is facing charges of failure to report an accident with injuries, a Class 2 Felony, and Class 3 Felony charges of reckless homicide involving an ATV, and concealment of a homicidal death.

Bailey was arrested after 58-year-old Edwina Teubener of Jacksonville was found unconscious and not breathing on the grounds of the Prairieland Heritage Museum near the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and Tendick Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 5th.

Few details have been made available about the incident by authorities. Bailey is next due in court on December 8th at 9:00 am.