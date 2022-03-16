Delaney Places First in State Poetry Out Loud! Competition

A Franklin High Schooler is headed to a national competition in poetry reading.

Cole Delaney placed first at the state Poetry Out Loud Team! Competition. Delaney’s teammate Thaddeus Bergschneider placed third.

Delaney will receive $500 for poetry materials for a virtual submission for the semifinals on May 1st. If Delaney advances from that stage, he will be a part of the final competition on June 5th for a chance at a $20,000 scholarship.

This is the second year in a row that Franklin has sent two students on to the state competition in the contest.