Delivery Driver Airlifted After Being Attacked by Dogs Near Kampsville

A delivery driver was seriously injured near Kampsville Saturday after he was attacked by a pair of dogs.

A FedEx driver was making a delivery on Pleasant Dale Hollow Road Saturday when two American Pit Bull Terriers came out of the front door and charged the driver. According to a report by RiverBender.com, the driver identified as Paul Gmoser was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital Saturday.

His brother Mike Gmoser told RiverBender that Paul Gmoser has had two surgeries following the attack which included having his left hand and wrist amputated. Gmoser suffered multiple injuries to both his arms and legs and will require additional surgery. He was taken out of ICU on Monday.

According to a report by Newsweek, the dogs were reportedly on top of Gmoser when by the time the property owner arrived.

Calhoun County Sheriff William Heffington said it was one of the worst bite cases he had seen during his career in law enforcement. He said it’s a reminder that this kind of thing can happen and that even the nicest dogs can become protective on their home turf.

Heffington said the owner of the dogs told authorities “he was going to take care of the situation. Both dogs are reported to be up to date with their proper shots which were verified by veterinarian records.

Heffington told RiverBender.com “the [driver] was pretty serious and will likely be in the hospital for some time.”