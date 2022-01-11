Demmer Enters State Treasurer Race

By Benjamin Cox on January 11, 2022 at 5:41pm

A Republican State Representative is taking a shot at achieving a top state executive office.

90th District Representative Tom Demmer of Dixon announced his bid today for Illinois State Treasurer. Demmer is hoping to unseat two-term Democrat incumbent Michael Frerichs.

Demmer said in a video announcement posted to his social media today that he will protect Illinois taxpayers by opposing tax increases, noting that Frerichs once suggested that Illinois should consider taxing retirement income, something the state does not currently do.

Demmer has served as a State Representative since 2013.

Frerichs responded to Demmer’s announcement today accusing his opponent of siding with large corporate interests and opposing reforms that help the working families of the state.

Frerichs also says Demmer has taken money from insurance and pharmaceutical companies while opposing reforms targeting those industries.