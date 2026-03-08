Demo of 342 West State?

By Gary Scott on March 8, 2026 at 5:19pm

The Jacksonville city council will look at the demolition of a burned out apartment building on West State tonight.

The Cherry Apartments at 342 West State burned January 15th.

The council tonight will talk about waiving bids and accepting a proposal for demolition from Jaren Industries. The city sought clearance from the courts to begin the demolition process last month.

It remains to be seen if the city will pay for the razing project, or bill the owners for at least a part of it.

Aldermen will be asked to waive bids, and buy a patroller trailer for the Jacksonville police Department from GTSI in Jacksonville.

The council will consider buying a tree spade for the community development, and parks and lakes departments from Big John Manfacturing.

And, the aldermen will look at the first reading of an ordinance that would regulate the location, construction, operation and decommissioning of battery energy storage systems within the city limits.

The meeting starts with the workshop at 6, followed by the regular meeting at city hall.