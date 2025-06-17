Demos in Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on June 17, 2025 at 6:31am

One of the city commissions will consider four planned demolitions in Jacksonville tonight.

The Historic Preservation Commission will look at requests to demolish the buildings on four different streets.

The locations are at 332 South Diamond, 504 South Koscuiusko, 405 North Church and 316 South Fayette.

Three of the four are through Two Rivers Land Bank. The fourth, on Fayette is through Sherman Pershing.

The commission and city must make applications with these entities before the work begins.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 5:30 in the commission room at city hall.