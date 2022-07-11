Denneys Recognized by Board of Trustees for Years of Service in the Village

The proprietors of a longtime business were recognized by the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees last week.

Kevin and Carolyn Denney have owned and operated Precious Jewelers, which first opened as Snap Chain Jewelers in 2001 at 1724 South Main Street, and later relocated to their current location at 104 East Vandalia in 2007 when the business became known as Precious Jewelers.

Kevin Denney continued a family tradition of Jacksonville jewelers starting out with his parents, Ray and Marilyn Denney at Denney Jewelers on the downtown square in Jacksonville.

Kevin and Carolyn are semi-retiring and relocating to North Naples Florida where they will still dabble in the jewelry business. The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees presented Kevin and Carolyn with a plaque to recognize and thank them for their many years of service as business owners in the Village.

The Plaque was presented to the Denney’s by Village Chief of Police Eric Hansell, and Fire Chief Richard Evans Jr, during the Board of Trustee meeting on Thursday.

Village President Dick Samples said he and the board are sad to see them go. Kevin Denney thanked everyone for the honor and said it has been a pleasure to do business in the Village.

In a follow-up announcement, Kevin Denney says, “A heartfelt thank you to the entire area for supporting us. We will miss everybody Immensely so come see us.” Precious Jewelers’ last day of operation will be this Saturday, June 16th.