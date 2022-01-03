Dept of Ag Names New State Fair Manager

Rebecca Clark has been named as the next Illinois State Fair Manager. Photo courtesy of the Illinois Department of Agriculture/Illinois State Fair.

The Illinois State Fair has a new manager.

Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture Jerry Costello II announced that Rebecca Clark has been named the next manager of the Illinois State Fair.

Clark is a familiar voice to WLDS/WEAI listeners as she has currently served as the Public Information Officer for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and prior to that as the PIO for the Department of Agriculture.

Clark replaces the outgoing Kevin Gordon who announced his retirement in late August just days after the end of the 2021 State Fair. Costello said in the announcement that Clark brings with her great knowledge of the Illinois State Fair from multiple avenues.

Costello says Clark knows the ins and outs of the fair due to her time while she was employed with the Department of Agriculture, and she also played a crucial part in keeping fairgoers safe and healthy during the 2021 Illinois State Fair, while working for IEMA.

While at IDOA, Clark worked hand in hand with state fair staff promoting and marketing the fair and coordinating all press coverage. She is only the second woman to hold the title of Illinois State Fair Manager.

Amy Bliefnick served as the Illinois State Fair manager from 2005 to 2014. Clark assumed her new role on January 1, 2022.