Deputies Respond After Vehicle Found Turned Over in Ditch

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Route 67 near Meredosia after a caller reported he found a truck in his ditch that had rolled over.

According to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office report, at approximately 8:00 pm Tuesday, a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Eric A. Crawford of Meredosia was traveling westbound on Route 67, when it left the roadway to the left approximately 500 feet east of Dutch Lane.

The vehicle reportedly then came back on the roadway, struck a sign, and began sliding. The vehicle then slid off the roadway to the right and came to rest in the ditch on its driver’s side.

Crawford was evaluated by EMS at the scene but was not transported and reported no injury. He told officers that his vehicle left the roadway after he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

The vehicle sustained damage to the front end, hood, windshield, and most of the driver’s side and had to be towed from the scene according to the report. No citations were issued in the incident.