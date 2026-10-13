Deputy Chief for Fire Before Jax Council

By Gary Scott on October 13, 2026 at 5:29am

The Jacksonville city council will be asked tonight to give Jacksonville fire chief Matt Summers to appoint a deputy fire chief.

Summers made the request this summer. He claims there is no one in position to make important decisions when he is unavailable.

The Jacksonville police department operates with multiple deputy chiefs.

Aldermen will be asked to give final approval for an extra CC liquor license for a speakeasy and restaurant on the east side of the square. It was unanimously approved last month.

Inner Harmony is asking for a tax increment financing agreement for a project at its locations on South Main.

Mayor Andy Ezard wants to hire Ancel Glink to help with the handling of freedom of information, or FOIA requests.

And, the council will be asked to rezone a portion on West Morgan of the Esprit De Corps for a zoning change from residential to burglary, and approve zoning for a drive thru lane at Little Mexico on West Morton.

The workshop session starts at 6 PM at city hall.