Deputy Treasurer Myers Appointed to Replace Mitchell as Morgan County Treasurer

The Morgan County Commissioners formally accepted both the resignation of the County Treasurer and approval of her replacement this morning.

Morgan County Treasurer Kim Mitchell presented the County Commissioners with her formal resignation during their regular meeting this morning. Mitchell was appointed as Treasurer in August of 2020 to fill the remainder of the late Jenny Geirnaiert’s term after her sudden passing in June of that year.

Mitchell says she is leaving the Treasurer’s Office because of a new business opportunity out of state that requires her and her husband to relocate. She says it was a very difficult decision that they struggled with for two or three months before deciding it was the right move for them.

Mitchell says she’s sad to be leaving the Treasurer’s Office, and that her 17 months in office has been an amazing experience.

“So many people were wonderful in this county. I’ve learned so much about the county that I didn’t even know about and I’ve lived here forever. So many people just jumped in to really help me because when I came in there was no one to train me. Unfortunately, we know the circumstance with that which was so tragic. But I just can’t say enough about how people have treated me through this experience. It’s been wonderful.”

The Republican Central Committee wasted no time in suggesting a replacement for Mitchell, and announced this morning they are recommending Chief Deputy Treasurer Crystal Myers to fulfill the remainder of the term. Myers has worked in the Treasurer’s Office for four and a half years and says she is ready to take on the challenge.

“I’m really excited about my new role. I have had the extreme pleasure of serving two Treasurers. I enjoyed my time working for Jenny and it was difficult to lose her. She was very knowledgeable, and like I said I learned a lot from her. And then Kim came in and we have worked wonderfully together. I’ve learned a lot with Kim. She’s been sharing a lot with me so we can ensure a smooth transition. So it’s just been really great to be working with Kim and I definitely will miss her as well.”

Myers ran the office in the interim after Geirnaiert’s sudden passing. Mitchel says because of Myer’s experience, she helped to make a difficult situation as easy as possible.

“Thank goodness, she was here because she’d already had a few years experience in the office. She even had to kind of take on the role for a couple of months after Jenny passed before I was appointed, and then she had to train her boss (laughs). So we have been working over the last few weeks because we knew I was leaving to train her on what I know that she doesn’t know. So I believe, I truly believe, that transition will be seamless.”

Mitchell says her family’s roots run deep in Jacksonville and they intend to come back often. She says in the meantime, she will only be a phone call away if Myers would need any help, and that Treasurers in surrounding counties were a great source of help to her and will be available for Myers as well.

Mitchell’s resignation is effective this upcoming Sunday, January 30th. Myers will be sworn into office at 8:45 am Monday in a ceremony at the Morgan County Courthouse. Myers says she does intend to run for election to the seat as the current term expires in November of this year.