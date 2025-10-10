Detectives Investigate Triple Homicide in Springfield

Authorities have released new information related to the investigation of a triple homicide that occurred Thursday in Springfield.

Law enforcement were called to a residence on Hoover Ave at about 230pm on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival 3 individuals were found dead inside the home. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has confirmed the identities of the three deceased individuals. 22 year old Mhynesha Day, 21 year old Devione Brady, and 9 year old Cash Russel all of Springfield were pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate all three individuals died from gunshot wounds.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators responded to assist with evidence collection. Information obtained at the original scene led detectives to obtain a second search warrant at a nearby apartment complex. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified a red SUV seen in the area at the time of the incident. With the assistance of the Springfield Police Department and other law enforcement partners, a vehicle matching that description was located in Springfield. The vehicle was occupied by two females who were released at the scene. The SUV was towed and is being held pending further investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s office or Springfield police.