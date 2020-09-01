Detour North of Greenfield Planned for 267 Sept. 9th

Motorists on portions of Illinois Route 267 will need to plan ahead due to a road closure next week.

Route 267 will be closed to all traffic just north of Rubicon Road near Greenfield beginning at 5:00 pm next Wednesday, September 9th through Thursday, September 10th for the replacement of a failed crossroad pipe culvert.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation say a detour utilizing Illinois 108, U.S. 67 and I-72 will be established and marked accordingly with signage, with advanced warning signs having already been put in place.

Officials say Thursday the 10th, some traffic will be restored with signal flaggers controlling single lane passage. They say some lane closures may be encountered on Friday, September 11th as well in order to complete final repairs to the pavement.

IDOT says motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Details on this and other road construction projects around the state can be be found on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.