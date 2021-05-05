Developing: Feds Hint At Superceding Indictment in ComEd Bribery Case

More information has broke in the case against 4 former ComEd executives that allegedly implicates former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

According to Jason Meisner of the Chicago Tribune, the attorney for former ComEd lobbyist and Quincy State Representative Michael McClain said in a status hearing in federal court in Chicago this morning that federal prosecutors had “intimated that they may be seeking a superseding indictment” in the matter of charges of corruption in the case. Usually, a superseding indictment means that more defendants are going to be added to the case.

Meisner says that the lawyer for former ComEd Attorney John Hooker then asked for more information on when or what that indictment might include. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker then declined comment, saying that prosecutors weren’t in a position to discuss the possibility of the indictment, saying more information should be available at the next status hearing in the case in August. United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Harry Leinenweber said it would certainly be helpful to know of any pending moves by federal prosecutors.

Prior to the hearing, Meisner reported that prosecutors in the ComEd bribery scheme had turned over in discovery more than a million pages of records as well as numerous discs containing wiretapped calls and other electronic evidence possibly implicating former House Speaker Michael Madigan in the case.

This is a developing story.