“Devious Lick” Challenge Hits Franklin Schools

A potentially criminal social media video challenge has hit close to home.

A video challenge on the social media platform TikTok called the “Devious Lick” challenge has been taking place across the country resulting in alleged vandalism and theft incidents at jr. highs and high schools. “Licks” refer to thefts or robbery in current street slang. It has been popularized from the 2019 song “Momma I Hit A Lick,” by 2 Chainz with Kendrick Lamar. However, most of the TikTok videos involving these recent uploaded incidents include a sped-up version of rapper Lil B’s song “Ski Ski Basedgod.”

The challenge usually chronicles an individual or group stealing school supplies or destroying school property. Restrooms are primary targets because mirrors, sinks, urinals, ceiling tiles and toilet stall doors and dividers are among prizes being stolen and displayed in videos on the social video site.

Franklin Principal and Superintendent Jeff Waggener says the school has been hit by incidents that resemble the challenge in the past week. Waggener said in a phone call today that the post on the school’s Facebook highlights incidents were students have taken bags of hand soap from dispensers and flushed them down the toilet causing damage to the Jr.-Sr. High building’s sewer system. The post says the incident will cost the district thousands of dollars to repair. The district is currently investigating the incident further.

Waggener said today over the phone, not wishing to address the question further, that parents are the biggest advocates for the district in a situation like this and they have asked the district’s parents to talk to their kids about the potential disciplinary actions and problems issues like this cause.

The “Devious Lick” challenge began earlier this month according to sources. Since then, TikTokers in high schools and colleges began posting videos of heists of school supplies that has received over 175 million hits across the country. TikTok has told USA Today they are removing the hashtag and search results to discourage the behavior.