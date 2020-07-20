DHS Creates New Income Guidelines For Child Care Assistance Program

The Illinois Department of Human Services released new income guidelines this month to help more families qualify for its childcare assistance program.

If you’re a single mother, you now qualify if your maximum monthly income before taxes is $2,874. A family of four qualifies at $4,367 or less.

If you are wondering if you are eligible or have questions about the Child Care Assistance Program, in Brown, Cass, Greene, Pike, and Schuyler Counties contact West Central Child Care Connection at 1-800-782-7318. Monday through Friday 8AM-4PM.

In Morgan, Scott, Macoupin, and Sangamon counties contact Community Child Care Connection at 1-800-676-2805. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 8AM-4PM. Links to the State Application and a list of required documents can be found here.

Approximately 85% of child care centers in the region have reopened under Phase 4 guidelines.