DHS Report: Homelessness Appears Down in the Region

By Benjamin Cox on September 9, 2026 at 11:04am

Homelessness is down sharply across the West Central Illinois region, according to a state report released last week

A new report from the Illinois Department of Human Services on Thursday showed the number of people experiencing homelessness across the West Central Illinois Continuum of Care dropped 35 percent between 2025 and 2026.

The Continuum of Care covers 11 counties, including Morgan, Scott, Cass and Greene counties.

The report shows a 33-percent decline among people staying in shelters, while the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness — including those living outdoors, in vehicles or abandoned buildings — fell 58 percent.

Despite the improvement, the report says homelessness in the West Central Illinois region remains 26 percent higher than it was in 2020.

The numbers come from a one-night count conducted in January, rather than a tally of everyone who experienced homelessness during the year. The 2026 figures are also preliminary and are still awaiting final federal review.

Statewide, homelessness declined by six percent over the past year. However, the number of people experiencing homelessness without shelter increased 22 percent.

The state says more than 13-thousand-300 households have received rental assistance to help prevent evictions, with more than 105 million dollars distributed, according to the Home Illinois Plan report.

The report also says Illinois needs an estimated 227-thousand additional housing units by 2030 to address the state’s shortage of affordable housing.