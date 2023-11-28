Diesel Repair Shop Burns in Beardstown

A commercial structure in Beardstown burned on Sunday afternoon.

The Beardstown Fire Department reports that at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon, their department was called to a commercial structure fire at Derry Truck Services in the 8800 block of Kent Feed Road.

The building was being used as a tractor/trailer repair shop. According to the report, the fire was caused by the use of an oxy/acetylene torch while an individual was working on a semi truck. There was one person in the building when the fire started. They were transported to an area hospital by Beardstown Ambulance for an arm injury. Damage to the building was significant but not a total loss, according to the report.

Beardstown Fire was assisted on scene by Arenzville Fire, Meredosia Fire, Beardstown Ambulance, Beardstown Police, Cass County Sheriff Deputies, Illinois State Police, and Ameren Illinois.