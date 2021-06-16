Dishwashers Recalled for Potential Fire Hazard

An appliance manufacturer has issued a recall of built-in dishwashers due to a fire hazard.

Cove Appliance of Madison, Wisconsin has issued the recall on about 42,000 of its 24-inch built-in residential dishwashers.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the firm has received five reports of burning smells, flames, and smoking inside the dishwashers. To date, no injuries have been reported.

The CPSC warns that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, unplug them from their power source, and contact Cove Appliance to schedule a free repair. Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher’s heating element. The dishwashers were sold at appliance stores nationwide between February of 2018, through May of this year.

According to the recall, the affected units are Cove Appliance 24-inch built-in residential dishwashers model numbers DW2450 and DW2450WS. The recalled dishwashers have serial numbers 20000100 through 20044445. The model number, serial number, and date code are printed on the product rating plate located inside the dishwasher.

“Cove” is printed on the outside of the door and on the far right side of the control panel, located on the top of the unit’s door.