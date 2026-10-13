Dismissal Ruling on Sangamon Data Center Case pending

By Benjamin Cox on October 13, 2026 at 9:33am

A lawsuit challenging the approval of a proposed data center in Sangamon County could be dismissed, potentially clearing a legal hurdle for a project just across the border from Morgan County.

The Illinois Times reports Sangamon County Circuit Judge Adam Giganti was scheduled to hear arguments Oct. 9 on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit challenging the county’s approval of the CyrusOne data center. The date was postponed due to one of the attorneys in the case being ill. A new court date has not yet been scheduled.

Nearby residents filed suit in July, raising procedural and environmental concerns about the project, which would occupy 280 acres of farmland in Talkington Township, less than 10 miles from Waverly.

Sangamon County attorneys argue the board acted reasonably in approving the development, citing potential economic growth, jobs and tax revenue.

But residents contend the application was incomplete, including questions about whether utility providers had committed to supplying the project.

The Sangamon County Board approved a conditional-use permit in April by a 17-to-10 vote.

The Illinois Times reports Judge Giganti’s decision could determine whether the lawsuit moves forward.