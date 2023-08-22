Dist 117 May Release Early Due to Heat Thursday

Superintendent Steve Ptacek said in a communication to parents this afternoon that as the area faces high temperatures all week, this Thursday is predicted to be especially hot so parents should be prepared for a possible move to the SIP schedule for an early release.

Ptacek says he cannot make the official decision to adjust the schedules for emergency weather until the day of the event so unless there is a major change in the forecast, each school will follow its SIP day schedule.

Ptacek says he will send an update tomorrow and an announcement early Thursday morning confirming if the schedule is changing.

He says in the communication that the schools are handling the temperatures very well, however, he is concerned about students who have long bus rides home in especially hot conditions.