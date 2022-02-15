Dist 117 Plans Ahead of Potential Thursday Winter Storm

School districts in Central Illinois are keeping an eye on the weather reports as another winter storm looms this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon for counties that include Morgan, Scott, Cass, and Sangamon in the WLDS/WEAI listening area.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with estimates of up to 1/10th of an inch of ice and one to three inches of snow predicted to fall on Thursday.

District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek sent an update to parents this afternoon in which he says some websites and agencies are predicting up to 7 inches of snow is possible, so District 117 does not have a clear picture of what will happen Thursday.

However, Ptacek does say in the update that if school is called off Thursday, the decision will likely be made early that morning.

He also says the scheduled virtual parent-teacher conferences will continue, with staff likely connecting to the conferences from their homes.

Stay tuned to WLDS / WEAI in the coming days, and we will keep you informed of any weather-related cancellations and postponements both on-air and on our website at WLDS.com.