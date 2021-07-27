Dist 117 Registration This Week

Registration for District 117 schools begins this week and will look a little closer to normal.

District 117 announced today that in-person school registration will take place at all individual school buildings, with face coverings required for all attending registration. Registration will be held this Thursday, July 29th from 2 to 7 pm, and Friday, July 30th from 8 am to noon.

District Administration says returning families can avoid face coverings by completing registration online before Thursday. Parents of returning students do not need to attend the physical school building if they have registered online.

Families that are new to District 117 or those who need assistance with online registration should visit their child’s school with an original birth certificate, if possible, all required medical documentation, and three forms as proof of residence.

Kindergarten parents should visit www.jsd117.org to register. Birth certificate and other required documentation will need to be taken to the school before the first day of class.

The District 117 School Board will be meeting in a special session next week on August 3rd to determine what the COVID-19 plan will be for the start of school, including if and how facial coverings will be required.

More information on school registration can be found on the district’s website at www.jsd117.org