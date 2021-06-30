Dist 117 to Consider Bond Sale, JMS Baseball and Softball at Special Meeting Tonight

Jacksonville School District 117 will meet in special session this evening to consider approval of a bond sale.

On Thursday of last week, the school board came to a unanimous consensus in favor of a bond sale of up to $13 million in order to move forward with renovations to Washington Elementary School.

During last week’s special meeting, Superintendent Steve Ptacek said that renovations to the school are not being paid for with an increase in property taxes.

He says increased sales tax revenue from online sales collected by the state, combined with ESSR funds that would cover $3.5 million in HVAC costs are allowing the district to proceed with phase three renovations in the Vision 117 plan without needing to dip into the pocketbooks of taxpayers to make up the difference.

The board is expected to give official approval to the bond sale tonight. According to law, the bond sale notice has to have 30 days from a previous public hearing on the matter.

The board will also consider adding baseball and softball for Jacksonville Middle School during the coming year.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 pm in the board room at central office, located at 211 West State Street.