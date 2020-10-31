District 117 Coats For Kids Drive Begins

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation is now accepting donations of new coats, hats, and gloves for the students of School District #117. Only new items can be collected this year due to COVID-19. The Foundation will be collecting all sizes toddler through adult.

Foundation Executive Director Amy Albers said in a press release that the financial consequences of the pandemic are going to make the coat drive that much more important this year to ensure students in the district stay warm during the winter months.

Albers says that items can be brought to the Foundation Office at 211 W State Street. Albers says that if you don’t wish to donate an item that cash donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation at 211 W. State Street in Jacksonville. For more information about the drive, you can call Albers Monday through Friday at 217-243-9411 extension 1133 or email her at aalbers@jsd117.org.