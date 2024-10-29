District 117, Jacksonville NAACP Appear to Resolve Differences

Jacksonville School District 117 officials and members of the Jacksonville chapter of the NAACP appear to have resolved differences that arose earlier this month after a series of social media posts.

On October 11th, Superintendent Steve Ptacek engaged in a lengthy Facebook post about a recent incident in which a teacher was verbally threatened by a parent over text message due to a change in seating arrangements in their child’s classroom. Ptacek went on in the post to engage in the large problem abroad with teachers being harassed, intimidated, and in some cases physically attacked and assaulted by parents and students: “This is simply not acceptable behavior. Unfortunately, these types of behaviors are occurring throughout our state and our nation. Enough is enough.

“We wonder why we are facing a critical shortage of teachers. Ask any teacher; they know why. Many politicians are more concerned with limiting police involvement in on-campus criminal action than ensuring our schools are safe. Many news sources are more focused on attacking schools and staff than the violence teachers face. Why would anyone want to choose a career path that is regularly disrespected and unsupported?

“The Board of Education and administration of JSD117 want to clearly state that we stand with our teachers. (For this context, we regard all of our staff as teachers.) We won’t accept unprofessional or inappropriate conduct; however, we are going to fully support our staff when they are the targets of assaults, threats, and misinformation.

“I challenge politicians to stop focusing on excusing criminal behavior, to stop focusing on restrictions that are damaging the school environment, and to start supporting teachers and the vast majority of families that send their students to school expecting a focused academic environment.

“I challenge other school districts to vocalize support for their teachers and the majority of their families, and to resist the efforts of those that are damaging education. I challenge IEA and IFT state level leadership to place protecting teachers as their TOP priority, higher than other political goals.

“If you agree, please show your support for teachers by sharing this message and possibly even using the attached image as a social media profile. The vast majority of us have been silent for too long and allowed a small group of very vocal voices to damage our educational system.”

The following day, in a now-deleted Facebook post, the Jacksonville chapter of the NAACP responded to Ptacek’s post saying that they support teachers, but they had questions about the conduct, behavior, and leadership of Ptacek: “Mr. Ptacek mentioned in his post that some behavior by parents is simply not acceptable, and in agreeing we believe that this is true. But it also should apply to all staff including the superintendent . Mr. Ptacek needs to look in the same mirror he holds up to others and see that his conduct and behavior has fallen into question more than once regarding some serious matters addressed with him by the NAACP.”

The post went on to recount examples of particular events and interventions that the NAACP felt were not handled correctly by the district. The post received hundreds of comments online.

On October 16th, a response by Superintendent Steve Ptacek and from the district’s teachers were anticipated. Most of the members of the Jacksonville Education Association packed the District 117 Board Room for the monthly District 117 Board of Education meeting.

As several members of the JEA packed the board room, the Board of Education received an objection to a normal procedure that they take during committee of the whole session. It has been common practice over the last several years for the board to enter into executive session during committee of the whole to discuss personnel, student discipline, ongoing litigation, and other matters that are outlined in accordance with the open meetings act.

Jacksonville Journal Courier reporter Ben Singson stepped to the podium to place an objection on the record to the board’s entering into closed session. Singson said that he didn’t feel that the reasons for entering closed session met the criteria of the Open Meetings Act, and that it was in the public interest to hear any conversations about what he felt the board was going to address. Singson said he had suspicion the board would be discussing the reactions and actions the board would be taking in regards to a believed grievance being taken up by the Jacksonville NAACP against Superintendent Ptacek.

Ptacek says he addressed the objection with Singson prior to the board entering into closed session: “We went into closed session like we do every month where we talk about personnel, if there is any litigation, etc. He made an assumption that we were going into closed session to talk about the letter on Friday or the Facebook post. I think if he felt we were going to do that, he was rightfully objecting in saying that needs to be in open session. I just spoke to him and asked what his concern about what we were going to talk about. I guaranteed to him that we were not going to talk about that issue. We were just going into closed session to talk about personnel, litigation, and student discipline issues – all the things that were on our agenda. We were in closed session 15 minutes, maybe 20 minutes and came back out. He did have a legitimate concern if we were going to talk about those other things. I just wanted to ask him what his concerns were.”

After close of the committee of the whole, the board opted to move public comment forward so that the large crowd of District 117 educators could address the board.

Many in attendance were wearing t-shirts with JEA logos while the Board of Education sported red & white shirts that read “We Stand With Our Teachers.”

Ptacek started off the public comment period with a statement, reiterating many of the ideas from the now-viral social media post that was circulated on Friday. Ptacek says he was surprised how quickly the post spread beyond the Jacksonville area: “As stated in last Friday’s communication and Facebook post, over the last decade, teachers across the country have been dealing with an increasing volume of extreme student behaviors. They have also been facing a decreasing level of parental support. As I stated in my communication, for this context I am using the term teacher to represent all of our staff. Every adult working with students is involved with their education.

“If you read the news, listen to social media, or speak with educators from around the country, you will understand this is a national problem. This issue is happening regardless of race, socio-economic status, or even geography. Teachers are being harassed, threatened, having their reputations smeared online, and disrespected practically everywhere. Fortunately, the vast majority of our families still partner with our staff and support their efforts to maintain a safe, focused academic environment. We thank you for the support.

“My concern with this issue has been building over the last few years, and last week’s threat finally brought me to the point of responding. I had no idea my statement would be shared so often throughout the country. This shows how large of an issue we are facing, and how eager people are to respond to a call for change.

“I have received supportive comments, messages, and emails from parents and school staff throughout the country. A section of the statement that resonated with many was, “We have had parents attempt to ruin educators’ careers with online smear campaigns based on absolute untruths.”

“This past week we have had to deal with this exact issue. The post regarding the district that made the news was filled with what could be labeled as misinformation at best, and intentional, malicious defamation at worst. Our educational system is the backbone of our nation. The erosion of our system will lead to long-term permanent damage to our country. This is why I Stand With Teachers.

“Let me be clear, we should not tolerate unprofessional or inappropriate behavior of educators. During my 21 years as an administrator I have disciplined, including terminated, staff. But, as a whole, teachers are some of the most dedicated, caring, giving, hard working people you will meet.

“When we stand with teachers, we are actually standing with students. Teachers teach so much more than the traditional curriculum. They teach maturity, adaptability, and personal accountability. These skills are critically important in preparing our students to become successful adults.

“What good does it do if after high school graduation students cannot keep a job or succeed at college because they haven’t learned to be on time, complete tasks, properly work with others, or show proper respect to their bosses? Please, stand with us and support teachers in their pursuit to make your sons and daughters the best versions of themselves.”

JEA leaders Amy Pieper and Darla Hamilton reiterated Ptacek’s remarks by presenting the number of District 117 staff recently surveyed who had either been verbally accosted or had been assaulted in some manner by either students or parents. The numbers were in the 60-70% range of those who answered the survey.

Only one resident spoke up last night that was in opposition to Ptacek’s message, Mark Tissiere says that he has a video of a currently hired staff member verbally abusing one of his own children. Tissiere said that he agreed that teachers should be allowed to do their jobs without any threats of harm or violence, but that the system of accountability needed to be a two-way street. No members of the Jacksonville NAACP were on hand to address the board for the district’s board meeting.

On October 23rd, the Jacksonville NAACP held a press conference inviting both WLDS News, WICS Newschannel 20, and members of the public to address the controversy. President of the Jacksonville NAACP, Polly Williams issued a statement to those in attendance saying that recent meetings between members of the NAACP and District 117 administration, as well as communication with the Illinois state chapter of the NAACP had produced progress: “The NAACP board had a meeting last week to discuss some of the issues with the school district. It was agreed the NAACP Jacksonville Chapter and the Jacksonville School District 117 superintendent would communicate more by meeting once a month with any issues that may arise.

“The NAACP’s collective goal is to be an open-door organization for anyone that needs support and advocacy for their concerns; and open communication to build a stronger partnership with everyone in the City of Jacksonville and the surrounding counties.

“I would like to state the NAACP was not involved with the parent threatening the teacher of District 117. Our organization does not and will not stand by violence!

“I think the NAACP organization is an asset to the Jacksonville community. It’s not always about race issues! This organization was trained and certified as community healthcare workers [CHWs] during the Covid-19 scare. The NAACP has worked with and continues to work with the Jacksonville Police Department, Morgan County Housing Authority, MCS Community Services, and others in the community with much success.

“Lastly, again the NAACP is here for everyone! It takes the whole community to lift up our students. So, let all of us continue to work together.”

In a series of questions afterward, members of the NAACP said they would once again like to work inside the school with students and teachers alike to bring the message of their organization as well as be a channel of open communication for everyone.







In a comment after the press conference, Superintendent Steve Ptacek told WLDS News that he stands by what Williams’ said in the statement and looks forward to continuing a partnership with her and the Jacksonville NAACP.