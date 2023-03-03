District 117 Reminds Class is in Session on Monday

District 117 is reminding parents and students alike that there is class on Monday.

In an email communication this afternoon, Superintendent Steve Ptacek says he has been asked multiple times this week about Monday which is Casimir Pulaski Day, and historically a day the district has had off as a holiday.

Ptacek says in the past that day has served as a first emergency day holiday when no snow days have been used. However, he says this year the state requires the district to be closed for election day, so classes will be in session on Monday.

Ptacek also updated the district that if no emergency weather days are used, the last student attendance day would be on May 22nd.

Although with a chance of ice and/or a wintery mix in the extended forecast for next Thursday, Ptacek says he will keep district parents and staff informed because “we aren’t out of the woods just yet.”