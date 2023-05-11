District 117 Shuffling Principals For 23-24 School Year

A number of elementary schools in Jacksonville School District 117 will have new leaders next school year.

Long-time Eisenhower Principal Beth Brockschmidt announced her retirement last July. District 117 announced at the end of March their plans to shuffle current remaining principals to other schools.

As a result, South Elementary will be getting current North Elementary Principal Bobbie Mills as their next principal. Current South Elementary Principal Tim Chipman will shift to Eisenhower as Brockschmidt’s replacement.

Chipman gave parting words to parents on Tuesday afternoon in a voicemail concerning end of year announcements and deadlines: “This summer I will assume the principalship of Eisenhower Elementary School here in Jacksonville School District. It has been my great pleasure to partner with you these past 5 years at South Elementary, and I will carry so many rich memories and experiences with me. I know incoming principal Bobbie Mills will lead South School forward into the future. Here’s to a great close to this school year and to all good things ahead.”

South Elementary will also be losing its dean of students. Braxton Stewart, the current dean will shift to North Elementary as their new principal to replace Mills. Stewart has been dean at South and Murrayville-Woodson Elementary for the past two years.

Four Rivers Special Education District in Jacksonville will also have a changing of the guard on July 1st. Current Four Rivers Principal Denise Waggener announced her resignation back in February. She will be replaced by Amy Haarmann, who was assistant principal. Haarman and Waggener have been serving as co-principals in the interim.