District 117 Still Feeling Crunch of Bus Driver Shortage, Early Years Busing Done For Remainder of the Year

School districts across the state are feeling the crunch of the bus driver shortage. District 117 has now had to cut services to one of their programs as a result.

Early Years Principal Sarah English announced to parents today that the Early Years Program will be ceasing bus operations for the remainder of the school year.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek warned in September in article with the Journal Courier that losing a bus driver for the program would be “precarious” and even raised pay for bus drivers to maintain the current staff and attract new drivers.

English said in the message she has been thankful for parents’ flexibility throughout the year, but the driver shortage made it impossible the service going.

This story will be updated.