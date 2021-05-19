District 117 To Discuss Issuing a Bond, FY21 Finances Tonight

Jacksonville School District 117 will meet in regular session tonight. Finances, renovations, and the next school year will be the main topics tonight. The school board will discuss and vote on the upcoming amended budget and tax levy, lunch room bids for next year, and the school’s IHSA annual agreement. The board will also hear considerations for an upgrade to the Early Years parking lot, moving forward with Phase 3 of the Vision 117 projects beginning with Washington School.

The board will take up considerations on issuing a bond totaling $13 million for the renovation plans. The bond resolution will be followed by scheduling a public hearing explaining the full intent of the bond. The final action item of the night includes hearing considerations for an alternate COVID-19 plan for the district.

Workshop session begins at 6PM with the business meeting slated for approximately 7PM in the Board Room at the District 117 offices at 211 West State Street. To remotely attend: click this link and use passcode 204108 to attend via Zoom, or dial +1 312 626 6799 use Webinar ID# 942 2320 9733 with passcode 204108.