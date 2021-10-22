Do or Die FB Friday Night

By Gary Scott on October 22, 2021 at 6:30am

Tonight will determine if the season goes on or ends for many football teams.

Jacksonville and Decatur MacArthur may be a couple of those teams. JHS hosts the Generals at 7. Both are 4 and 4. WEAI will broadcast the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:30.

Elsewhere, West Central plays at Mendon Unity, and Carrollton will travel to Brown County.

Around the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin is on the road at Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield welcomes Williamsville, North Mac goes to Athens and Auburn is at Porta/AC.

Rushville Industry attempts to strengthen its playoff standing at Hamilton tonight.

In the central state eight, SHG goes to Glenwood, Southeast is at Springfield, and Lanphier plays at Decatur Eisenhower.