By Benjamin Cox on October 1, 2021 at 6:07am

Routt Girls’ Golfer Addie Dobson is heading to Sectional for the fourth time. It’s a rare feat. Dobson took home Medalist honors at the Petersburg Class 1A regional yesterday.

West Central’s Tristan Lashmett placed 3rd and will also move on to Sectionals.

No further information is available about results yesterday as the IHSA has yet to post official results to their website.