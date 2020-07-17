Dobson & Kaufmann Sweep Drysdale 16-17 Divisions at Drysdale Tourney

Addie Dobson sinks a short par putt on Hole 16 to win the Drysdale Championship Match 3 up 2. She finished 1 under par thru 16 holes yesterday. (Photo Courtesy of Ken Dobson)

By Benjamin Cox on July 17, 2020 at 5:32am

A pair of Jacksonville golfers swept the 16-17 year old divisions yesterday to conclude the 83rd Drysdale Junior Golf Tournament in Springfield. JHS Junior Brady Kaufmann and Routt Junior Addie Dobson took the top honors in their flights and now will gear up hopefully for fall play.

Kaufmann won his scheduled 36-hole championship match of the Drysdale boys’ 16-17 age division against Chase Laack, of Vandalia, with a come-from-behind victory, 3-up-2.

Dobson knocked off last year’s Drysdale champion Faith Davis of Williamsville 3-up-2.

New Berlin’s Dain Richie beat last year’s Drysdale 16-17 champ Aydin Folker of Jacksonville 3-up-2 in the boys’ 16-17 championship consolation flight match. Jacksonville’s Jadon Wheeler finished strong in the consolation side by taking the first flight over Nolan McCarthy of Springfield 2-up-1.