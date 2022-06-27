Dobson Recognized as “Friend of Tourism” by Convention and Visitors Bureau

(L to R) Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau Executive Director Brittany Henry, Jacksonville Speedway Operator and Promotor Kenny Dobson, and Jacksonville Ward 5 Alderwoman Mary Watts.

A local promoter has been recognized as a friend of tourism in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau presented Jacksonville Speedway Promoter and operator Kenny Dobson the Bureau’s Friend of Tourism award on Sunday during a break in the JB Hawks Summer Spectacular event.

Executive Director Brittany Henry says the recognition is long overdue for Dobson who works year-round to bring quality entertainment at an affordable price to the area.

Henry says his body of work through the speedway has a significant impact on the tourism industry in Jacksonville, attracting racers and fans alike from all over the Midwest and beyond to the Morgan County Fairgrounds.

According to the announcement by the Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the “Friend of Tourism” award was created to celebrate the strong, ongoing, personal commitment by an individual who freely gives their time and skill, contributing to the professionalism of their work that helps impact Jacksonville industry while maintaining a positive image of tourism in the Jacksonville Area.

