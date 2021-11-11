Dobson Signs Letter To Play Golf At Mizzou

Routt Senior Golfer Addie Dobson today signed a letter of intent to Golf for the University of Missouri.

Dobson has had a long journey with golf since she shot her first round as a freshman at Routt in 2018, eventually advancing to the Sectional Final that year. Dobson became the first Routt golfer to ever play in the State Tournament the following year.

Since then, the accolades have rolled in. She tied for fifth this year in the IHSA Class A State Tournament. On top of all of that Dobson is currently #1 in her senior class in Grade Point Average and stars in basketball and softball.

Dobson says she would encourage any young girl out there who has heard about her success to pick up a pair of golf clubs and start practicing: “This summer I’m going to try to get a girls’ league going and help out at The Links to help get girls into golf. Mizzou was always my dream and I never thought I’d be able to reach it, so telling all those little girls out there that it really is possible. You just got to dedicate yourself and hope for the best outcome.”

Dobson says that Mizzou had been at the top of the list for her college choices from the very beginning, even without golf. Dobson says she got a bit of imposter syndrome when the athletic director and golf coach started talking to her last year: “I’m super grateful for them giving me this insane opportunity. I couldn’t be anymore grateful for that.”

Dobson says he is currently adapting to the rigorous schedule of the current basketball practice season gearing up for regular season play in a few short weeks.