One of Jacksonville’s most popular nightlife destination for the past 40 years is changing hands.

Don’s Place, located at 207 West Morgan, has been a fixture for the last 4 decades in downtown Jacksonville. The legendary home of the Thursday night crab races has been officially owned by Danny Kindred since 1982.

On the bar’s Facebook Page today, the ownership will be staying in the family. Kindred’s daughter, Rachel Kesler along with Jim Ash will be taking over.