Don’t Fall For Ticket Scams Online In the RCHS/OSS Dreams Drawing

The RCHS/OSS Dreams Drawing had another record sellout this year for tickets.

Dreams Committee Co-Chair Stacy Bradshaws says it’s all leading up to the grand prize drawing at the Routt Family Fun Festival on Sunday, September 4th at 6PM: “After the Early Bird drawing, we had about 200 tickets left on Sunday, July 31st. Those sold out within a couple of days. Ticket sales went great and we’re very excited to be giving away $100,000 and then, our second prize of a 2022 Jeep Wrangler.”

Bradshaw says that the only ways left to get one of the 4,300 tickets for the drawing is by 1) winning one of the 8 tickets that WEAI 107.1 the Eagle is giving way through their drawing – call and listen for the sounder and be the correct caller to get entered into the ticket giveaway or 2) win a ticket during one of the chances in the various activities during the weekend of the Routt Family Fun Festival.

Bradshaw says that this year has seen a number of social media scams trying to goad people into buying false tickets: “I was looking at our ‘Sold Out’ post on Facebook last Friday and several of the comments were scammers saying they had additional tickets to sell. We deleted all of those comments and tracked them down and figured out they were scammers. We actually delved into it a little bit further. If you just search ‘Sell Out’ in Facebook, you can come across all kinds of these different raffles where people say they have all these different kinds of tickets for sale. With the Dreams Campaign, once we sell the 4,300 tickets, there are no more additional ticket sales. There are no other tickets for sale at this point.”

The winners of the 8 WEAI Dreams ticket giveaway will be drawn at 12PM during “Lunch with the Legends” with Kate on WEAI 107.1FM on Friday, September 2nd.

The Dreams drawing winners will be simulcast live on both WEAI 107.1FM and AM1180 WLDS on Sunday, September 4th starting at 6PM.