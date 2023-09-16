Dormire Robinson Announces Brown County Circuit Clerk Candidacy

By Benjamin Cox on September 16, 2023 at 8:03am

A lifelong resident of Brown County has announced her candidacy for circuit clerk in the county.

The Brown County Democrat Message reports that Brooke Dormire-Robinson of Mt. Sterling has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Circuit Clerk. Robinson hopes to unseat Democrat incumbent Rhonda Johnson.

Robinson has previously served on the board for United Way Brown County as board secretary and has previously worked for the Brown County Mental Health Center. She has served as deputy circuit clerk in Brown County for the past decade.

Robinson is a 2003 graduate of Brown County High School and a 2008 graduate of Western Illinois University where she holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology.