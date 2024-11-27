Dorothy’s Market Reopens After Clean Up From Fire

A Brown County grocery store reopened its doors over the weekend after it had to abruptly close them last month due to an unexpected fire.

Dorothy’s Market in Mt. Sterling reopened to the public this past Friday. WGEM reports that customers slammed the store with business and no traces of an electrical fire in one of its coolers could be seen. One of the store’s open-air freezers caught on fire on the morning of October 23rd while no customers were present. Local firefighters had the small blaze under control within 20 minutes. No injuries occurred. Neither of the two buildings attached to the market had issues related to the small fire.

Ash and soot coated the entire store, and many items were non-salvageable. Contracted cleaning crews and employees have spent the last month deep cleaning the store for reopening, and restocking mostly from scratch.

The Dot Foods-owned market employs approximately 25 people.