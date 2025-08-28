Dorsey Gets Probation for Child Porn Possession

By Gary Scott on August 28, 2025 at 6:50am

A Pike County man was given probation in Pike County court for possession of child sex abuse material.

37-year-old Isaac Dorsey of Griggsville admitted in court Monday to three counts of class 2 felony possession of child pornography.

Judge J Frank McCartney sentenced Dorsey to 4 years probation, 180 days in jail and ordered him to pay a fine.

The criminal investigation apparently began in May of last year when information was received indicating Dorsey may have child pornography.

He was stopped in June of last year by Pike and Brown County deputies on Illinois 107 near the Perry Junction. He was arrested then. At about the same time, Calhoun and Pike County deputies executed a warrant for search his house on North State in Griggsville.

Pike County chief deputy Zack Orr, as a member of the Illinois Crimes against Children Task Force, led the investigation.

Dorsey was eventually charged with 10 counts of child porn. He was in prison before August of last year and granted a release to work on the family farm, and later released to do training with the Illinois National Guard.

Dorsey will have to register as a sex offender. He was credited with time served in the Pike County Jail.