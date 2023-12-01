Dorsey’s Hardware In Winchester To Close

A fixture on the Winchester Square will be closing its doors permanently by the end of the year.

Dorsey’s Sentry Hardware Store is closing sometime around the first days of 2024. The Scott County Times reports that the store has been in operation since May 1972 by Gary & Barbara Dorsey. A retirement party was held for Gary last Saturday. Barbara retired from working in the store about 5 years ago.

Dorsey’s is currently working to reduce inventory before the permanent closure. The couple told the Scott County Times they will miss all of their customers from Winchester and the surrounding communities, and are especially thankful to their long-time employee Juliann Gauges. Barbara says she hopes to keep the ever-busy Gary occupied with projects at home in their retirement.