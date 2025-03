The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the USDVA Women’s Health Department will be honoring one of Jacksonville’s own today.

U.S. Army Veteran and Amvets Department of Illinois Commander Laura Doss has been named one of IDVA’s 25 Illinois Women Veterans Leaders of 2025.

Doss will be awarded the honor at Malcolm X College in Chicago. The award is given to women veterans for their extraordinary leadership, contributions, and commitment to the women veteran community.

