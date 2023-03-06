Dot Foods Announces Change in Executive Team

Dot Foods has announced changes to its executive team.

Dot’s new Chief Executive Officer is Dick Tracy, the youngest of founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy’s 12 children. He joined the family business in 1991 and has served as the president of Dot Foods since 2017.

Dick follows his older brother, Joe Tracy, into the CEO role. After six years in the position, Joe is now the CEO of Dot Family Holdings (DFH), the investment office of the Tracy family. DFH owns several companies, the largest of which is Dot Foods. Joe will work closely with older brother John Tracy, executive chairman of both DFH and Dot, to oversee the governance of the companies in the DFH portfolio. Both Joe and John will continue to play an active role in Dot.

With Dick’s promotion, George Eversman has been named the new president of Dot. Eversman has been a part of the Dot family for nearly 30 years, serving in a variety of sales and business development roles. As president, he is responsible for the day-to-day management of Dot’s overall business. Eversman will be the first president of the company who is not a Tracy family member.

Cullen Andrews has been promoted to executive vice president. In addition to taking on some of Eversman’s former business development responsibilities, Andrews, a 20-year Dot employee, now leads all channels of sales, customer service, and marketing.

The final new additions to Dot’s executive team are Lydia Miller, vice president of replenishment, and Mandi Clark as vice president of human resources.