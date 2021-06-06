DOT Foods Evacuates Warehouse After Tractor Trailer Fire

By Benjamin Cox on June 5, 2021 at 10:36pm

Firefighters responded to a Dot Foods warehouse in Mt. Sterling tonight after a tractor trailer caught fire.

WGEM in Quincy reports that first responders were called to the warehouse on the DOT Foods property just after 7PM after a tractor trailer caught on fire as it backed into a warehouse loading dock.

The semi quickly burned. Eyewitnesses said thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.

Officials told WGEM that the warehouse was not damaged by the fire, but the facility was evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story as no other information has been made available at this time.