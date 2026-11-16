DOT Hands Out Food

By Gary Scott on November 16, 2026 at 9:28am

A west Central food distribution center finishes donations of $60-thousand worth of food this past weekend,.

DOT Foods Incorporated is doling out the food to 14 food pantries in 11 counties through it’s Neighbor to Neighbor program.

The process began Thursday and finished Friday.

The recipients include the Jacksonville Area Food Center.

Others included are Brown County TRRC in Mount Sterling, Outreach Community Center in Winchester, the North Greene Food Pantry in White Hall, the Cass County Food Pantry in Virginia, the Two Rivers Regional Council Food Pantry in Pittsfield, and Schuyler County Food Basket in Rushville.

DOT Foods employees participated in the deliveries.

Each food pantry selected food, personal care products, and other necessities from DOT Foods’ inventory based on the needs of the people it serves.