DOT Looking for Truck Drivers

By Benjamin Cox on September 8, 2026 at 9:31am

Dot Transportation is looking to hire truck drivers — and will hold a hiring event today in Mount Sterling.

The affiliate trucking company of Dot Foods is looking to hire 30 drivers for its in-house driver training program.

The hiring event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Dot Transportation headquarters, at One Dot Way in Mount Sterling.

According to Dot Transportation and a report by Muddy River News, the event is open to people both with and without a commercial driver’s license.

Those who don’t have a CDL can learn about Dot Transportation’s in-house truck driving school, including how qualified applicants can obtain their permits, earn a Class A CDL without paying tuition, and get paid while training.

People who already have a CDL can learn more about available driving positions, schedules, pay and home time.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to try the company’s professional driving simulator.

Dot Transportation’s hiring team will be available to answer questions, help with applications and conduct open interviews.

Anyone planning to interview will need a completed application, although the company says its hiring team can help applicants complete one on site. Attendees should also bring a valid I-D.

Dot Transportation says its current openings are available through its website at Dot Transportation dot com.

The company says first-year drivers earn an average of approximately 78-thousand dollars, while drivers across its fleet average approximately 103-thousand dollars annually, depending on their schedule.