DOT Offers STEM Grants

By Gary Scott on April 14, 2025 at 3:30pm

A Brown County anchor distribution center has launched a new grant program for area schools in STEM instruction.

The program comes from DOT Foods in Mount Sterling

STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

The company says it will award up to $150-thousand. The individual grants would be for $15-thousand for selected public and private schools.

Suzy Parn manages the program for DOT Foods. She says the company has worked closely with forward thinking educators over the last two years to develop the program.

The grants are intended to either launch or grow programs at the schools.

The program is open to schools in Brown, Adams, Schuyler, Scott, Morgan, Greene, Cass, Pike, McDonough, Fulton and Hancock counties.

It is for both grade schools and high schools.

Applications are due May 1st, and are to be submitted on line with DOT. DOT Foods will notify schools by May 15th and invite them to submit a full application by May 30th. Teachers are encouraged to work with the school administration.

