DOT Transportation Names New President

DOT Transportation, Inc., the logistics arm of DOT Foods, named its next president today. Bryan Langston of Quincy will serve as the next president, taking over for Paul Mugerditchian.

In a press release on the company’s website, Mugerditchian will step into an advisory role as he heads towards retirement. Mugerditchian has been with DTI for 20 years, joining the business in 2001 as a logistics manager. He rose through the ranks, becoming president of DTI in 2008.

Langston has been with Dot Foods in multiple capacities since joining the sales department in 2000. According to the press release, Langston moved into the operations side of the business to oversee the warehouse at Dot’s Oklahoma distribution center in 2004. Bryan and his family moved to Illinois in 2006, and he joined the warehouse team at Dot’s corporate headquarters. He was later promoted to general manager, and in 2017, he became vice president of warehousing.

Langston said in the release that growing DOT’s driving force and safety will be his number one focus as he steps into the new role.