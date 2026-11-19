By Benjamin Cox on November 19, 2026 at 11:19am

Dot Transportation is rolling out three specially designed semi-trailers celebrating the company’s history, employees, and driver training programs.

The Mt. Sterling-based trucking company, an affiliate of Dot Foods, says the new trailer wraps recognize female drivers, the company’s in-house commercial driver’s license training programs, and its roots in Mt. Sterling, where Robert and Dorothy “Dot” Tracy founded Dot Foods in 1960.

Dot Transportation President Bryan Langston says the company rarely creates special trailer designs, reserving them for significant people, programs, and milestones.

The three trailers are the first in a larger rollout across Dot Foods’ 13 distribution centers nationwide.

Seven additional custom trailers are planned for next year, with the remaining locations expected to receive designs in 2028.